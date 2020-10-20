CALGARY -- Lethbridge police made an arrest connected to one recent car theft and are searching for a suspect in another.

The first happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday when a vehicle was left running in front of a business in the 500 block of 13th Street N. When the driver went into the store, he saw someone get into his vehicle.

The car was found abandoned by police a short distance away after it collided with a parked vehicle.

Police dog Myke was brought in and managed to find a scent, leading officers to a home in the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue N.

Grant Tyler Williams, 35, was arrested without incident and is facing charges of:

Theft of a motor vehicle;

Robbery;

Dangerous operation of a vehicle, and;

Failure or refusal to provide a breath sample.

Williams remained in custody Tuesday morning awaiting a bail hearing.

The second incident happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 13th Street N.

Police said the driver of a 1993 Buick Regal started the vehicle then when they went around to the passenger side, someone jumped in the driver's seat and took off northbound.

The suspect is described as being:

White;

Male;

About 177 centimetres (5-10) with a scruffy beard and glasses.

He was wearing a tan, parka-style jacked with the hood up. The gold-coloured, four-door vehicle has Alberta licence plate FAF 426.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.