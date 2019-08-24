Lethbridge police are looking for information after paintballs were fired out of a moving vehicle at a number of people outside the community's supervised consumption site.

Officials say a white Dodge truck drove past the facility, in the 1000 block of 1 Avenue S., at just after midnight on Saturday.

Multiple shots were fired from a paintball gun that struck a number of the people.

No one was hurt as a result, but police are seeking to identify the driver and possible occupants of the vehicle.

It is described as a white, newer model, possibly 2017 or 2018 Dodge quad cab with a hard top box cover.

The vehicle also had black rims and a stock 'RAM' emblem on the tailgate.

Witnesses were not able to give a description of the driver or occupants and were not able to get the licence plate either.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.