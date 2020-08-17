CALGARY -- Police in Lethbridge are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver and vehicle in an Aug. 12 hit-and-run where a male was run over.

Investigators have determined the vehicle to be a 2000s model, red Volkswagen Jetta that likely sustained front end damage in the collision.

On Aug. 12, officers were called to the Chinook Regional Hospital after a 37-year-old male was admitted with injuries following a hit-and-run.

An investigation determined that the victim and a female acquaintance were driving along 10th Street North intersecting with Third Avenue North when they were involved in an altercation with another vehicle.

Both vehicles pulled over, and the confrontation escalated with the man being run over in the street. He remains in serious but stable condition and has been transferred to a Calgary hospital.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444. Anonymous information can also be submitted online.