Lethbridge police secure home during 'high-risk' search, public permitted to return to area

Lethbridge police had asked residents to stay away from an area in the city's south as they investigated a "high-risk" incident.

Police issued the warning just before noon on Wednesday, asking the public to avoid the 700 block of Eighth Avenue South while they executed a search warrant in that area.

The request was part of an effort to ensure the safety of all involved, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., LPS officials confirmed officers remained in the area but the search had been executed, Members of the public were permitted to return to the neighbourhood.

Police have not indicated what prompted the search or if any arrests were made in connection with the investigation.