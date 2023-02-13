Lethbridge police seek assault suspect in attack on pedestrian
The Lethbridge Police Service is circulating surveillance photos of a Honda Pilot in the hope of identifying the suspect in a late January attack on a pedestrian.
According to police, a 25-year-old man was walking in the 3300 block of Spruce Drive S. on the afternoon of Jan. 29 when he was attacked by a person who had been in an SUV.
The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the assault.
Police have no released no details regarding the assailant, but the SUV is described as:
- A mid-2000s Honda Pilot;
- Light tan; and
- Having a decal in the lower passenger side corner of the rear window.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or witnessed the attack is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
