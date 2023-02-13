Lethbridge police seek assault suspect in attack on pedestrian

The Lethbridge Police Service is circulating surveillance photos of a Honda Pilot in the hope of identifying the suspect in a late January attack on a pedestrian.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was walking in the 3300 block of Spruce Drive S. on the afternoon of Jan. 29 when he was attacked by a person who had been in an SUV.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the assault.

Police have no released no details regarding the assailant, but the SUV is described as:

A mid-2000s Honda Pilot;

Light tan; and

Having a decal in the lower passenger side corner of the rear window.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or witnessed the attack is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.



