Lethbridge police seek assistance locating missing teens

Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to help find two missing teens.

Both are residents of a group home in Lethbridge. They left the group home the night of February 6.

Police believe they're in Lethbridge or on the Blood Tribe Reserve.

Fourteen-year-old Charish Quesnelle was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. Amber Hunt, 15, was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweat pants and carrying a light blue pattern backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.