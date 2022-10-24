Lethbridge police seek driver whose vehicle struck teen in hit-and-run
Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help identifying the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision on Monday that injured a teen.
The victim, a 15-year-old girl, was crossing 23rd Street westbound on 15th Avenue North in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.
The teen was knocked to the pavement and several other vehicles had to serve around her.
Police say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver didn't stay at the scene, and instead kept travelling south.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
