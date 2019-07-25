Police in Lethbridge are working to find the owners of some pieces of jewelry that they believe were stolen during break and enters in the community over a decade ago.

Officials released images of three rings, a gold necklace and a gold charm bracelet on Thursday and say they were likely taken in robberies between 2005 and 2007.

Police are hoping to return the pieces to their rightful owners and say proof of ownership will be needed to claim the property.

Anyone who recognizes an item is asked to call the LPS Property and Exhibits Unit at 403-330-5017 or 403-330-5009 or to attend the police station.