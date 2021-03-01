LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge police is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for a robbery that took place Feb. 14, 2021 at a business in the 600 block of Columbia Blvd. West.

The suspect is described as being a dark-skinned man somewhere between 5’6” and 5’9”, with a medium build, and short, blond hair. He wore a black, hooded winter jacket with a white pattern, and black pants with with stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lethbridge police at 403-328-444 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.