LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a weekend break-in at Victoria Park High School.

The incident took place around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, when a man entered the school located in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue S through a window. Once inside, the man stole two laptops valued at approximately $1,800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.