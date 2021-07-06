Advertisement
Lethbridge police seek public assistance in southside school break-in
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance to identify this suspect, who broke into Victoria Park high school early Sunday, July 4 and stole 2 laptops
Share:
LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a weekend break-in at Victoria Park High School.
The incident took place around 6:50 a.m. Sunday, when a man entered the school located in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue S through a window. Once inside, the man stole two laptops valued at approximately $1,800.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.