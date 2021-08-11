CALGARY -- Lethbridge police is asking for public assistance trying to locate a missing man.

Police are trying to find 41-year-old Lester Manalili, who was last seen Aug. 1. Manalili is described as 172 centimetres (5'8") tall, around 75 kg (165 pounds) with a slim build and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.