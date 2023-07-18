Lethbridge police seek suspect in multiple arsons

Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help identifying a man behind several cases of arson in the city's south end.

In the early afternoon of July 12, a man lit a couch, which was sitting behind a home in the 1100 block of 19 Street South, on fire, police said.

The fire was put out by a neighbour, but police say the suspect returned the next day and set it ablaze again.

"The second fire caused damage to a detached garage and fence and was extinguished by the fire department," the Lethbridge Police Service said in a news release.

Police obtained a description of the suspect following an investigation.

That night, another fire was set in an alleyway in the 1800 block of Ninth Street South.

"Video surveillance of the incident showed a male subject using an incendiary device to ignite the three bins and a wooden shelf before walking away eastbound down the alley."

Officials say that suspect matched the description obtained during the earlier investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.