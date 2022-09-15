Lethbridge police seek suspect wanted in gas station thefts

Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to track down a suspect wanted in a pair of thefts that targeted two separate gas stations this month.

Officials say police were first called to a Gas Plus station on the 100 block of Jerry Potts Boulevard West on Sept. 6 around 2:15 p.m.

A man allegedly grabbed a carton of cigarettes and, when confronted by a worker, shoved them and fled southbound on foot.

Police say he was also involved in a theft at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Safeway Gas Bar on the 2700 block of Fairway Plaza Road South.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian;

30 to 40 years old;

Between 178 to 185 centimetres (5'10" and 6'1") tall;

Weighing 86 to 100 kilograms (190 to 220 pounds);

Red/blond hair in a mullet-style cut;

Facial hair; and

Wearing glasses.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.