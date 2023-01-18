Lethbridge police seek suspects in armed robbery

Two suspects, who are believed to have been armed, are being sought by police in Lethbridge following a robbery earlier this month.

Officials say on Jan. 7, between 3 and 4 a.m., a group of people were walking near Eighth Street and Sixth Avenue S. when two Indigenous men exited a vehicle and threatened one of them.

They pointed an edged weapon and a handgun at the 30-year-old man before stealing his backpack and fleeing the area.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV.

Lethbridge police are looking for information about the suspects or the robbery. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Const. Shenton at 403-327-2210 or nathan.shenton@lethbridgepolice.ca.

Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477.