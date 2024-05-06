Lethbridge police seek suspects in 'street robbery'

Lethbridge police are looking for two people they believe were involved in the "street robbery" of a senior last week.

On April 26 at 2 p.m., police say a 77-year-old man was walking along Grizzly Road North toward 28 Street when he was approached by a man and a woman.

As the two people approached, they grabbed him and stole his chain necklace.

Police say the pair fled in a white, four-door sedan.

The suspects are described as an East Asian male, approximately 35 to 40 years old and an East Asian female between 35 and 40 years old, wearing a blue head wrapping.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477.