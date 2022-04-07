Lethbridge police seek woman accused of using bogus cash at Park Place Mall

Lethbridge police are asking for the community’s help finding two people accused of using counterfeit bills to pay for items at a business in Park Place Mall earlier this week.

Police say a woman used a fake $50 and $100 bill at a store on April 5. Police didn’t identify which store.

Employees didn’t realize the bills were fake until the end of their shift, police said.

“The bills were notable as counterfeit in that they were smaller in size than legitimate currency, said police in a Thursday news release. "Both denominations held the same serial number, neither consisted of polymer material, nor were there other security features in place including raised ink or appropriate portraits."

Police describe the suspect as being in her mid 20s with blond hair. She was wearing a black jacket at the timeand was seen with a large amount of bills.

Investigators believe there is a possibility that further attempts could be made to pass off counterfeit bills at other businesses.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect and a man who had accompanied her.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.