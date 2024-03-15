CALGARY
    • Lethbridge police seek woman wanted on warrants

    Jewel Rose Fantini, 25, is wanted on a warrants related to a 2023 break-and-enter where a number of firearms were stolen from a home. (Supplied) Jewel Rose Fantini, 25, is wanted on a warrants related to a 2023 break-and-enter where a number of firearms were stolen from a home. (Supplied)
    Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to find a 25-year-old woman who is wanted on a number of warrants.

    Jewel Rose Fantini is wanted for possessing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and offering to transfer firearms.

    Police say all the offences are linked to a break-and-enter last year where multiple guns were stolen from a home.

    Anyone with information about Fantini or may know where she is should call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to an arrest.

