Lethbridge police seek young woman reported missing Oct. 12

Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help locating an 18-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.

Police say Echo Marie White Quills' disappearance has been under investigation since she was reported missing from a Lethbridge residence on Oct. 12, but efforts to find her have proved unsuccessful.

White Quills has been in contact with a family member since she was reported missing, police say.

Sheis described as an being about 163 centimetres (5'4") tall and 57 kilograms (125 pounds) with a thin build, long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.