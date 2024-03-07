CALGARY
Calgary

    Lethbridge police seize $85K in cocaine from alleged dial-a-dope operation

    Lethbridge police have seized more than $85,000 worth of cocaine from an alleged dial-a-dope operation.

    Investigators searched a westside home on March 6, during which they seized 850 grams of cocaine, $24,360 in cash, a buffing agent, drug paraphernalia and property that is believed to have been stolen.

    A 35-year-old Edmonton arrested from the home has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

    The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

