CALGARY -- Two men face charges following a drug trafficking investigation in Lethbridge that resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cash as well as small quantities of several drugs.

On June 18, search warrants were executed at homes in the 900 block of Eighth Street N. and the 200 block of 13th Street N.

Officers seized drugs, cash and a can of bear spray from the home on Eighth Street. Nothing was seized from the home on 13th Street.

A man associated with the homes was arrested at a local business where he was hanging out with a friend.

A search of his backpack resulted in the seizure of:

$12,000 in cash divided into two bundles

Two VLT cashout tickets totalling more than $1,300

Methamphetamine

Fentanyl

Heroin

Cocaine

A scale

Packaging materials

The suspect's friend was also arrested and found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine

As a result of the investigation, 50-year-old Mark Anthony Brown and 47-year-old Peter Conrad Bissonette face charges.

Brown has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)

Possession of a weapon while prohibited (three counts)

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Bissonette was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The accused have been released from custody ahead of their scheduled court appearances on Oct. 1.