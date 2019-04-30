CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Lethbridge police seize drugs and weapons during routine traffic stop
Police in Lethbridge seized more than $60,000 worth of drugs following a routine traffic stop on April 25, 2019.
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 1:37PM MDT
Two people are facing a number of charges after police seized drugs and weapons while conducting a traffic stop on a truck in the Lethbridge area last week.
Last Thursday, police pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado for equipment violations and noticed a machete in the vehicle. They say a woman who was in the truck was also in breach of the conditions of a recognizance order.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and more than $60,000 worth of drugs and a few weapons were confiscated.
The items seized from the vehicle include;
- 117 grams Carfentanil valued at $46,800
- 40 capsules containing believed to be heroin valued at $8000
- 10.8 grams of methamphetamine valued at $1080
- 12 Hydromorphone capsules valued at $95
- 13 Amphetamine capsules valued at $260
- 1035 Gabapentin pills valued at $2070
- 22 Temazepam pills valued at $310
- 92 Codeine pills valued at $920
- 25 OxyCodone pills valued at $430
- 40 Zopiclone Pills valued at $245
- Hatchet
- Baton
- Machete
- Brass knuckles
Three bags of carfentanil and a concealed knife were also found on the driver and the passenger was wearing a sheathed knife around her neck.
Larry Healy Jr., 39, of Lethbridge, and Shaquerri Hailey Clark Young Pine, 19, of Brocket, are both charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Healy is also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime.
Young Pine is in custody and appeared in court last Friday.
Healy has been released and is expected to appear in court on May 2.