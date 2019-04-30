Two people are facing a number of charges after police seized drugs and weapons while conducting a traffic stop on a truck in the Lethbridge area last week.

Last Thursday, police pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado for equipment violations and noticed a machete in the vehicle. They say a woman who was in the truck was also in breach of the conditions of a recognizance order.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and more than $60,000 worth of drugs and a few weapons were confiscated.

The items seized from the vehicle include;

117 grams Carfentanil valued at $46,800

40 capsules containing believed to be heroin valued at $8000

10.8 grams of methamphetamine valued at $1080

12 Hydromorphone capsules valued at $95

13 Amphetamine capsules valued at $260

1035 Gabapentin pills valued at $2070

22 Temazepam pills valued at $310

92 Codeine pills valued at $920

25 OxyCodone pills valued at $430

40 Zopiclone Pills valued at $245

Hatchet

Baton

Machete

Brass knuckles

Three bags of carfentanil and a concealed knife were also found on the driver and the passenger was wearing a sheathed knife around her neck.

Larry Healy Jr., 39, of Lethbridge, and Shaquerri Hailey Clark Young Pine, 19, of Brocket, are both charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Healy is also charged with possession of the proceeds of crime.

Young Pine is in custody and appeared in court last Friday.

Healy has been released and is expected to appear in court on May 2.