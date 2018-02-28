Three Albertans are facing charges after Lethbridge police searched a suspected drug house in the community on Monday.

The home in the 400 block of 20 Street North is close to an elementary school and police say it was brought to their attention last December.

A search of the home produced a loaded .32-calibre handgun and several types of ammunition.

Police also confiscated replica handguns, edged weapons, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine, cannabis, and some pills. The pills have been sent to a Health Canada lab for analysis.

Investigators say they will try to determine the origins of the handgun by sending it to the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team for examination.

Daylan Strembesky, 34, from Lethbridge, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and eight firearms-related offences.

Billie-Anne Paulette, 30, from Lethbridge, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and six firearms-related offences.

Pedro Friesen, 20, from Taber, is charged with resisting arrest and was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.

