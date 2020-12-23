CALGARY -- A 35-year-old man is facing drug and weapon charges after a short-term investigation by members of the Lethbridge police crime suppression team.

A surveillance operation revealed suspected drug trafficking activity and a man was arrested on Tuesday.

A search warrant was then obtained for a residence in the 1000 block of 13th Street S. where police seized a number of items, including:

26.3 grams of fentanyl;

162.8 grams of methamphetamine;

31.1 grams of cocaine;

Quantities of psilocybin, LSD, and a substance suspected to be MDMA;

Drug trafficking paraphernalia;

More than $6,500 in cash;

A cell phone;

Conducted energy weapon, and;

Several smaller items believed to have been stolen.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of more than $25,000.

Bradley Stephen Paskiuski has been charged with:

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, and;

Knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon.

He remained in custody Wednesday morning awaiting a bail hearing.