Lethbridge police seize more than $40K in drugs

Lethbridge police have arrested four people after seizing more than $40,000 of illegal drugs from several vehicles earlier this week.

The search was prompted when, on Wednesday, members of the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit were conducting an investigation and noticed people engaging in "drug trafficking activities."

Lethbridge police later arrested three men and one woman in the area of Stafford Drive and St. Edwards Boulevard North.

A search of their vehicles resulted in the discovery of the following:

222 grams of fentanyl;

46 grams of methamphetamine (2,220 individual doses);

26 grams of cocaine; and

$7,000 in cash.

The total street value of the drugs is slightly more than $42,100, according to police.

Dylan Ivan Sokol, 27, Robert Ambrus, 30, Kristina Lucille Zinger, 40, and Tyler Jeffrey Seppola, 37, are all facing numerous drug-related charges.