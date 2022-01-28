Lethbridge Police services to access evidence-base mental health crisis software

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A new provincial initiative designed to provide a safe environment and support an evidence-based mental health crisis call out in the communities is being introduced in Lethbridge in 2022.

It's a software program called HealthIM and it's the result of a partnership between Alberta health, justice, and the office of the solicitor general that was implemented this January.

The goal of HealthIM is to help guide officers through a clinically-validated assignment. The software will help both officers and healthcare workers to know what they are dealing with and understand it better.

“Officers in the community are equipped with the software on a duty-issued mobile device which helps guide them through a clinically validated assessment on the scene, and to capture observation in clinical language," said Daniel Pearson Hirdes the president of HealthIM in an interview with CTV News.

“And that information is then securely transmitted to the receiving hospital site in the community, so that during that transfer care when officers bring that person to the emergency department (ED) the officers and healthcare workers are speaking the same language," he added.

The system has been in an operation for seven years in five provinces including Alberta and with more funding from the partners, they are hoping to launch in December 2024 in all municipal services.

“We are just really appreciative of this opportunity to be able to work in Alberta, to be able to work in Lethbridge and we are looking forward to being able to support changes in emergency response," said Hirdes.