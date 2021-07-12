Advertisement
Lethbridge police step up traffic enforcement during Street Machine Weekend
The Lethbridge police issued 158 traffic violations Friday and Saturday, as Street Machine Weekend celebrated car culture in Lethbridge (file/2018 Street Machine Weekend)
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- It was a fast and furious few days for the Lethbridge Police Service, as they stepped up enforcement of traffic violations during a weekend featuring a festival celebrating car culture.
Police officers, assisted by Alberta Sheriffs, announced Monday in a release that they issued 158 violations of the traffic safety act on July 9 and 10, which coincided with the Street Machine Weekend celebration of car culture.
A total of 78 violations were issued Friday, and another 80 on Saturday. On Friday, one vehicle was towed, under a provision that allows police to seize vehicles with equipment violations.
On Saturday night, police responded to a call from Coaldale RCMP, which asked for help controlling a large crowd of people and vehicles.
Police thank visitors to the Street Machine Weekend events who participated in a safe and respectful manner, and are grateful for the economic boost provided by visitors.
However, due to the presence of an element of the car community who conduct themselves in a negative way, the LPS plans to continue to step up enforcement of such events in the future.