LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- It was a fast and furious few days for the Lethbridge Police Service, as they stepped up enforcement of traffic violations during a weekend featuring a festival celebrating car culture.

Police officers, assisted by Alberta Sheriffs, announced Monday in a release that they issued 158 violations of the traffic safety act on July 9 and 10, which coincided with the Street Machine Weekend celebration of car culture.

A total of 78 violations were issued Friday, and another 80 on Saturday. On Friday, one vehicle was towed, under a provision that allows police to seize vehicles with equipment violations.

On Saturday night, police responded to a call from Coaldale RCMP, which asked for help controlling a large crowd of people and vehicles.

Police thank visitors to the Street Machine Weekend events who participated in a safe and respectful manner, and are grateful for the economic boost provided by visitors.

However, due to the presence of an element of the car community who conduct themselves in a negative way, the LPS plans to continue to step up enforcement of such events in the future.