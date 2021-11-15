Lethbridge police traffic stop produces 3 impaired driving charges

CALGARY -

A one night traffic stop by the Lethbridge police yielded three impaired driving charges and over 50 other tickets for various offences.

The traffic response unit initiative took place in collaboration with a number of other officers Saturday night to address ongoing chronic problematic driving behaviors and vehicle equipment violations.

Of the three impaired driving charges, one produced at immediate roadside sanction suspension.

Police issued another 52 tickets for various violations, as well as two graduated license suspensions, two suspended licenses.

Ten vehicles were towed, including two for having no insurance.

One person was arrested for an outstanding criminal code charge.