Lethbridge police are hoping to return a cache of recovered stolen property to its rightful owners.

In June, police were alerted to suspicious activity in a room at the Superlodge hotel and upon further investigation, a significant amount of stolen property was recovered.

It included things like purses, electronics, fishing rods, clothing, tools and bicycles. Police believe many of the items were stolen from vehicles.

A brand new truck that had been obtained by fraud was also recovered from the parking lot.

Police now want to return the items. Anyone who thinks they might be the rightful owner can call Acting Sgt. Paolo Magliocca at 403-330-5092 or email him.

Proof of ownership will be required to make a claim.

Warrants have been issued for two people.

Janice Colleen Grant, 36, of Lethbridge and Deon Evans Gros Venture Boy, 34, are facing a total of 68 charges including multiple counts of possession of stolen property, fraud, and possession of identity documents.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To see the property, scroll the document below: