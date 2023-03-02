Lethbridge police warn of scammers selling used phones

Lethbridge police are warning the public to think twice about buying a used cellphone.

The police service announcement reflects a recent scam they want to share with the public in order to make them better aware of some of the risks involved when buying a phone from a stranger.

The recent case involved buying a used phone that's generally a newer model, from someone online. Initially it works fine, but shortly after buying it, the phone stops working because it's been blacklisted due to an unpaid contract.

That's because fraudsters buy a phone with zero down or a small deposit and finance the balance. Then they sell the phone for cash, and default on the contract.

Once a phone gets blacklisted, it can't be connected so the buyer is out the purchase price.

Variations on the scam include selling a stolen phone, or legitimately buying a phone, often as a contract upgrade, then selling it and reporting it as stolen or lost, so they can have it replaced – and pocket the buyers' cash.

While it's possible to use DeviceCheckCanada to see if a phone has been blacklisted, that doesn't work if the phone gets reported stolen or lost after you've purchased it.

In cases where scammers sell stolen phones, they tend to sell them fast because it can take up to 48 hours from the time a phone is reported stolen for it to appear on the stolen phone list.

The best way to avoid being scammed is to only buy cellphones from reputable dealers or someone you know and trust.