LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is causing stress and anxiety on the whole world, but some southern Albertan agencies fear that the mental health fallout produced by COVID-19 will cause an upswing in domestic violence.

“I’m afraid for these women who are going through it right now,” said Tia, a victim of domestic violence, who asked CTV News to not use her real name. “If you’re not getting beat as much - like he’s always out of the house but now he’s in the house - I think it might be more (violent).

"So (my message is) just to call," she added. "Call for help.”

Many in the community expect domestic violence to increase in the community including the Lethbridge Police Service, which sent out a tweet alerting potential victims to different resources they can turn to in the event of domestic violence incidents.

COVID-19 has added a lot of stress to people’s lives & families with unhealthy relationships are more likely to experience violence. If you are in immediate danger call 911. To report a crime that is not an emergency call 403-328-4444 #yql https://t.co/428GjQG9wg — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) April 7, 2020

The YWCA Harbour House, where Tia initially found shelter from her abuser, is another agency expecting numbers to rise. The organization predicts case numbers to rise as a result of fear, tensions heightening, layoffs and cabin fever.

“They are not able to access their normal routines," said Chief Executive Officer of YWCA Lethbridge and District Shannon Hansen. "All of this is an environment where we anticipate domestic violence to increase or start where it never had before.”

The YWCA hasn’t seen a major spike in domestic violence cases yet, but there could be a reason for that, Hansen explained.

“During a crisis, people feel like their problems are not significant compared to the world's problems” said Hansen.

“Countries that have experience this (COVID-19) already compared to us, their family violence rates have increased three-fold,” said Lisa Lewis, Lethbridge Family Service’s director of counselling outreach.

Hansen understands why victims have a tough time reaching out for help but wants victims to know it's there if they need it.

“Just make that phone call, because when you make that phone call, and get in touch with them, they will do the rest,” said Tia.

The marks victims of domestic violence have can't always be seen, which is why it's important to check in with friends and family while social distancing and self-isolations measures are in place. The YWCA was notified Wednesday that they would not be receiving additional funds from the province to help with COVID-19 planning.

The demand for shelter beds continues to grow, forcing the YWCA to look for alternative spaces to provide services victims of domestic violence need. The alterative shift for the YWCA has them looking into hoping hotels could possibly step in, since many are vacant. The requirements the facility would need to have, however, include an interior entrance and security cameras.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are the direct numbers to call:

Immediate Danger 911

Non-immediate 403-328-4444

YWCA 24-hour crisis support 403-320-1881

Other resources for people to use include these apps which can be found at the app store.

Apps Victims Voice

ASPIRE app

Another resource is Ending Violence Canada