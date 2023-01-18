Lethbridge post-secondary population wonders where its inflation help is

Some of Alberta's post-secondary students want to see the province step up with more support. Some of Alberta's post-secondary students want to see the province step up with more support.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina