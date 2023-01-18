Lethbridge post-secondary population wonders where its inflation help is

LETHBRIDGE -

The application portal for Alberta’s affordability payments program is now open.

More than 40,000 Albertans applied today for $600 from the province, to be sent out in $100 instalments.

Many others are automatically enrolled.

But many others still are ineligible.

Those eligible include families with children under 18 years old, seniors and those receiving disability support from the province.

All applying must have a household income of less than $180,000 a year.

“This will create some relief for families that are experiencing those high living costs, the inflation, things we've all noticed,” said Maral Kiani, executive director for the Lethbridge Family Centre.

“The automatic enrolment for people that are on AISH or receiving PDD services is a huge step forward in making sure that people who need that money are getting it,” said Mark Davids, executive director for SAIPA.

The province estimates this will cost around $900 million and will benefit roughly 2.5 million Albertans.

But as the first payments are set to roll out, those ineligible for the payments are frustrated.

Most post-secondary students won't get any support.

“What's a bit discouraging, and I feel is a missed opportunity, is that a large portion of Albertans are not eligible – Albertans who are in quite vulnerable situations, being low-income, learners as well,” said Kairvee Bhatt, president of the University of Lethbridge Students’ Union.

According to the union, students have struggled through the pandemic and now inflation.

They want to see the province step up with more support.

“This is a great first step, but I think expanding the opportunities available for combating inflationary situations for Albertans is necessary and that really starts with post-secondary learners who will make up future generations of Albertans.” Bhatt said.

The province says some people have reported longer-than-expected wait times to apply due to demand on the website.

First instalments will be sent out at the end of the month.

To apply for the payments or to see if you're eligible, visit alberta.ca/affordability-payments.aspx.

Applications must be submitted by Jan. 30.