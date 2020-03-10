LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The University of Lethbridge is bracing for what it feels is near.

"I do believe it’s coming, it’s inevitable," said U of L chief safety officer Doug Mackie.

The school of nearly 9,000 is preparing for COVID-19, ensure the safety of its faculty and staff.

"We have assembled our emergency operations team … we have made several recommendations about non-essential travel. We’ve committed to a comprehensive communication plan. We’ve restricted some of our international recruitment efforts," said Mackie.

"The Health Centre has incanted their plans to respond to any incidents that might occur on campus. We’ve reinforced our cleaning protocols."

In a statement, Lethbridge College says, "It is actively monitoring all of the latest information on COVID-19. The health and safety of our campus community is our top concern. We are following the recommendations of provincial and federal public health agencies. We are also reviewing our institutional pandemic plan to ensure business continuity as this global health emergency continues to develop."

Students seem to not be too overwhelmed by the situation.

"With only a recent discovery about it in Alberta, I have been all too concerned about coming across it at the university," said U of L student Jake Sodero.

The university is displaying PSAs about the virus and reminding those on campus to wash their hands.

Campus food outlets are also stepping up their hygienic process as well.

Urban Market, which provides pizza, hamburgers and salads sees normally 1400 transactions per day. Their self-serve salad and yoga bar will switch to 'to-go' products to avoid the spread of germs.

Its employees will also be increasing the amount of times they wash their hands daily.

"As long as we take the correct measures and keeping our hygiene up to date and everything," said Nina Takahashi, a U of L student .

The virus has infected 14 Albertans.