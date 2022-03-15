Lethbridge preteen attacked, has phone smashed by man with baseball bat

The Lethbridge Police Service is seeking information from the public after a 12-year-old boy was injured and had his phone smashed in a Monday morning attack.

According to police, the boy was walking to school when he was approached by a man carrying a baseball bat at around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Glacier Road South.

The man allegedly yelled at and chased the boy, before pushing him to the ground and smashing his cell phone.

The suspect fled the scene on foot when a passerby intervened.

Police responded to the area but were unable to locate the man. The boy suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build who is believed to be in his 20s.

Anyone who witnessed or has additional information pertaining to the attack is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.