Lethbridge reacts to release of Emergencies Act inquiry findings

The final report released Friday in the wake of the Emergencies Act inquiry has sparked reaction across the country, and southern Alberta is no different.

The findings that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to evoke the Emergencies Act has left some southern Albertans on opposite sides of the debate.

“I think that he was within his rights. It didn't just impact one part of the country it impacted everybody,” said Lethbridge resident Rachel CrowSpreadingWings.

Another local, Arnold Pomreinke, had an opposing view. “I think when that many people get upset and show that they're upset there's something to it," he said. "And I think the way they handled it, the government handled it was not good.”

Freedom convoy protestors were also upset with the decision, believing that the federal government overstepped boundaries when they invoked the Emergencies Act.

“I believe we are already living in tyranny. We're living under a tyrannical government that has total disregard for our constitution and charter of rights and freedoms and the criminal code of Canada,” said preacher Artur Pawlowski, who was at the Coutts blockade last winter alongside freedom convoy protestors.

While the decision may have sparked debate amongst some, for those who kept a close eye on the inquiry, Friday’s news did not come as a shock.

“I have to say the overall conclusions were not terribly surprising. I think a lot of people who actually followed it would not be surprised either,” said University of Lethbridge sociology professor Trevor Harrison.

With the release of the final report, many hope it will help bring an end to the divisiveness brought on by the convoy protest.

Harrison believes it will be up to politicians and those in charge to help bridge the hard feelings.

“They actually should be treading lightly and finding ways of building bridges between communities, rather than stirring up animosities and divisions,” said Harrison.

Coutts mayor Jim Willett declined to comment on the release of the report.

The village council recently passed a resolution to refrain from speaking about the protests in an effort to heal lingering divisions within the town.