Lethbridge police are investigating after a resident was startled by the sound of breaking glass only to realize someone had shot at their home.

Officials say the occupant of a home, in the 2400 block of 22 Street N., heard a window shatter at about 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A hole was found in their sunroom window and bullet was also found on the floor.

Police are now working out where the bullet came from. There is no word on suspects or charges at this time.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.