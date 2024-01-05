Lethbridge residents concerned over potential rise of childcare costs

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A growing number of Alberta parents are having to seriously look at whether they can afford to keep working because of rising daycare costs.

Some daycares are considering opting out of the province's child affordability grant.

Jennifer Vanderlaan has two sons attending a Lethbridge daycare.

The provider sent a letter to parents saying it was considering opting out of the grant.

If they do, Vanderlaan’s monthly child care bill would jump from $730 to $3,000 starting February 1.

“We have about I think 26 days to figure out whether or not families can afford to pay and make alternative arrangements if they can't," Vanderlaan said. "People are looking at leaving their jobs. This is not a lot of time.”

OPTING OUT

But it's not just Lethbridge parents who have to be concerned.

Across the province, many daycares are considering opting out of the grant or have already decided to.

“We were told directly by the minister’s office in November that 50 per cent of operators hadn't completed the audit requirements under the previous agreement, which would actually not allow you to access this new agreement until you complete those,” said Krystal Churcher, chair for the Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs.

Daycares are opting out of the grant because the province would force the facilities to cut their prices.

This is part of a deal between the province and the federal government to offer $10-a-day child care by 2026.

But daycares won't be getting funding to cover the lower prices until a month after parents pay their fees.

“Nobody wants to walk away from affordable child care and leave their families holding the bill for that," Churcher said. And I think operators are really just trying to weigh their options.”

The children and family services minister, Searle Turton, insists the province is still on track to meet the goal of 10-dollar-a-day daycare by 2026 and offered advice for operators considering opting out.

“Operators have the chance and the opportunity to remove themselves from this agreement," he said, "but they would also have to go back to the same cost control - or cost structure they had before.”

Child care providers will have until the end of the month to opt into the new deal.

Until then, parents will be left wondering just how much they'll have to pay for child care.

“Where are we falling short and how can we get ourselves on this grant? We have 26 days which isn't a lot but I believe it's enough time for something to happen,” said Vanderlaan.

CTV reached out to the federal government who created the $10-a-day daycare program and is responsible for the bulk of its funding.

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development said in an email that provinces have primary responsibility for the design and delivery of the program.