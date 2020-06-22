LETHBRIDGE -- Retired RCMP Sgt. Cate Rigaux has turned to social media to launch an initiative aimed at showing support for local police.

“This initiative is about showing our officers that we believe in them. We support them in this somewhat turbulent time," she said.

Rigaux, who’s also a military veteran, served with the RCMP for two decades in Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

She was the detachment commander in Oyen and Estevan. She is also an instructor in Criminal Justice at Lethbridge College.

Rigaux has published research papers on diversity in policing and said she felt that she needed to say or do something to show support for local law enforcement.

“All of us were shocked by what happened to George Floyd. I do not condone the actions of those officers, nor do our police here," she said.

"You can talk to any of them and they will tell you that."

The death of Floyd in May triggered demonstrations and protests in over 2,000 cities around the world against police brutality, racism and lack of police accountability.

Rigaux said the current situation is having an impact on the morale of many police officers.

"I have reached out to officers that I know, who are still serving, and they are hurting. It is impacting their spirit," she said. "It does take a toll.”

In a post on Facebook, Rigaux invited people to create a homemade card for a cop, to include a thank you for what they do for the community, or message of support.

People are also invited to bring their cards to the Lethbridge police station at 9 a.m. on June 25, where they will be presented to police officers.

Connecting Our Community Lethbridge is not involved in organizing the event, but has agreed to help spread the word on social media. Mallory Kristjason said there has been an outpouring of support for the campaign.

"Unfortunately, not everyone can be here (at the police station) on Thursday, but many people want to deliver cards," she said.

Janessa Fyfe and her children have created cards for the event. Janessa’s husband is an officer at the Lethbridge-Coaldale RCMP detachment.

“We don’t want to see bad cops," she said.

Fyfe said she understands the anger and frustration over the killing of George Floyd and other concerning police actions, but she would like to see people also focus on what police officers are doing to make a positive change in the community.

“They have a split second to make many choices throughout the day, and at the end of the day, I for one want my husband to come home to us and our children.," she said.

Rigaux said some special things are planned Thursday for the police officers and people are being invited to provide words of encouragement for police, community peace officers and members of the Watch Program. But organizers said it’s not a demonstration and the event is expected to last only a few minutes.