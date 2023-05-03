Lethbridge residents try to beat the heat amid scorching hot spring

Weather in Lethbridge may be hot, but there are still plenty of people who have to slather on the sunscreen and head outside for their jobs.

Despite the daytime high reaching nearly 30 C on Wednesday, workers from Lawn Master Services were out mowing grass in Paradise Canyon.

Field manager and safety coordinator Tommy Tobey says hot weather is a reality of the job, and crews do all they can to minimize any health risks.

"You get tired pretty quick, that heat exhaustion starts to set in," he said.

"We try to work a little harder in the morning when it's cooler out."

Roofers working throughout Lethbridge also have to deal with the searing temperatures.

"As soon as the sun comes out we've got nowhere to hide," said Brad Mandeville with South Peak Roofing.

Lethbridge's most vulnerable also struggle with the heat.

Bill Ginther from The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen says staff have already seen clients coming in suffering from severe sunburns.

"The other thing about homeless folks is they generally wear everything they own, because they have no place to put it. So you have people walking around with a lot of heavy clothing," he explained.

"For them to come in an air conditioned setting here is something that is really valuable to them."

University of Alberta professor of public health Dr. Louis Hugo Francescutti says the human body does a better job at dealing with the cold than it does the heat, adding it can take the body up to two weeks to acclimate to changes in weather, especially if there’s a sudden shift.

"People have to realize that they have to adjust themselves accordingly," he said. "Its simple things like skin protection, most people forget to do that."

Everyone has their own way of beating the heat.

Roofer Brad Mandeville says some days are just too hot to work.

"Sometimes you'll get 30 degrees by nine in the morning, so all we do is take the day off, head to the lake and hit the boat... and that's the life of a roofer."