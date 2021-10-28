Lethbridge residents warned about invasive fish species in local storm ponds

Alberta Environment and Parks is reminding residents to stop dumping their unwanted goldfish into storm ponds. The fish, which are considered to be an invasive species, can reproduce quickly and out-compete native Alberta fish. (Supplied) Alberta Environment and Parks is reminding residents to stop dumping their unwanted goldfish into storm ponds. The fish, which are considered to be an invasive species, can reproduce quickly and out-compete native Alberta fish. (Supplied)

