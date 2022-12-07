Lethbridge retirement community sharing cookbook with residents cherished recipes

Pat VanTetering's rum cake is featured in this year’s edition of edition of the Seasoned with Love cookbook. Pat VanTetering's rum cake is featured in this year’s edition of edition of the Seasoned with Love cookbook.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina