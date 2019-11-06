LETHBRIDGE – Two men have been arrested and charged following an investigation into two robbery attempts Tuesday night in the parking lot of Park Place Mall.

According to police, a man was clearing snow off of his car shortly after 9 p.m. when he was approached by two men who demanded his wallet. One of the suspects pepper sprayed the man. The victim of the pepper spray attack was able to flee the area in his car and call police.

The suspects allegedly approached a second male who was seated in a nearby car and demanded a cellphone. The male in the car drove off without being harmed.

A short time later, officers located two men who matched the description of the offenders inside the McDonald's location on Scenic Drive South. The pair were arrested and a can of pepper spray was recovered.

Chance Tristan Bennett, 21, and Bak Madut Nyang, 20, have each been charged with two counts of robbery. The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.