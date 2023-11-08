Lethbridge's living wage rises to $20.60 an hour: report

LETHBRIDGE -

A new report by the Alberta Living Wage Network (ALWN) puts the amount you need to make to get by in Lethbridge at $20.60 an hour.

That's up $0.30 from 2022, according to the ALWN.

The ALWN says $20.60 is the hourly minimum pay someone living in the city needs to make just to cover their basic needs.

"We expected a slight increase," said Jaci Zalesak, United Way Lethbridge and South Western Alberta executive director.

"For a $0.30 increase, that's pretty good, relatively, with the increase in the economy, with the shelter and grocery and electricity costs."

The calculation is based on the income needs of three household types:

A two-parent family with two young children;

A lone-parent family with one child; or

A single individual.

The calculation assumes that each adult works full-time, and prepares for unexpected costs such as continuing education, child care and more.

Zalesak says those making minimum wage -- $15 an hour in Alberta -- are most affected by the living wage.

"Often, those people that are working at $15 an hour may have to take on more than one job to afford the cost of living or have to share accommodations with several other people," she said.

The ALWN worked with 16 municipalities across the province to produce the report.

Six provinces raised their wages this year, with the average minimum wage in Canada is $15.49 an hour.

Alberta last increased its minimum wage in 2018.

Zalesak says she'd like to see the wage increased, as well as more supports for those struggling on their own.

"When there are subsidies available for affordability measures (that include) single individuals, lone-parent families and not just families of four," she said.

Canmore has the highest living wage in Alberta at $38.80.

Medicine Hat has the lowest at $17.35.

Calgary's is $23.70.

In 2022, four businesses in Lethbridge were classified as living-wage employers and the hope is to have more follow suit.

"We would like to see more … businesses in the community and the City of Lethbridge consider implementing a living wage," said Sharon Yanicki, spokesperson for the Social Health Equity Network of Lethbridge and Area.

There are currently more than one hundred living-wage employers across Alberta.