Lethbridge's new encampment strategy in full operation; clean-ups continue

LETHBRIDGE -

Lethbridge's new encampment strategy is in full swing and city officials say they're already seeing improvements on how homelessness is handled throughout downtown.

"Since we've launched (on June 19), we have received 156 requests through the call centre, 70 of which (were for) encampments," said Andrew Malcolm, general manager of community social development for the City of Lethbridge.

"We are seeing requests for things like biohazards, needle debris and people sleeping rough."

Residents that see an encampment can call 311 or report the location online.

The calls are triaged according to the encampment response protocols and teams are sent out to deal with it.

"Whether that's through our outreach providers, our team ourselves or LPS, we are still seeing a strong willingness to work with us," Malcolm said.

In May, the city unveiled a new tiered response to dealing with encampments.

The first tier involves the clean sweep program and city administration, the second includes social services and outreach and the third involves social services, outreach and police.

The city is also in the process of implementing a new street medicine team to reduce the strain on EMS.

"Our street medicine team through the Blood Tribe Department of Health will be able to do basic medical checkups, simple disease management, dressing changes and wound check-ups and health education and counselling," Malcolm said.

"But most importantly, those health referrals so that they can get in and see doctors and get the help they need, whether that's mental health or physical health."

Malcolm added that the program does not duplicate or replace emergency services -- in the event of an emergency, a person should call 911.

According to the latest point-in-time count, more than 450 individuals were experiencing homelessness in Lethbridge.

Along with the new initiatives, the city has also hired full-time encampment response positions and a housing solutions co-ordinator.

"I think the biggest thing with this strategy was getting resources in place so that we could offer the community a consistent approach to our response, and so having staff dedicated to this has greatly helped with that," Malcolm said.