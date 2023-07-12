Lethbridge's new encampment strategy in full operation; clean-ups continue
Lethbridge's new encampment strategy is in full swing and city officials say they're already seeing improvements on how homelessness is handled throughout downtown.
"Since we've launched (on June 19), we have received 156 requests through the call centre, 70 of which (were for) encampments," said Andrew Malcolm, general manager of community social development for the City of Lethbridge.
"We are seeing requests for things like biohazards, needle debris and people sleeping rough."
Residents that see an encampment can call 311 or report the location online.
The calls are triaged according to the encampment response protocols and teams are sent out to deal with it.
"Whether that's through our outreach providers, our team ourselves or LPS, we are still seeing a strong willingness to work with us," Malcolm said.
In May, the city unveiled a new tiered response to dealing with encampments.
The first tier involves the clean sweep program and city administration, the second includes social services and outreach and the third involves social services, outreach and police.
The city is also in the process of implementing a new street medicine team to reduce the strain on EMS.
"Our street medicine team through the Blood Tribe Department of Health will be able to do basic medical checkups, simple disease management, dressing changes and wound check-ups and health education and counselling," Malcolm said.
"But most importantly, those health referrals so that they can get in and see doctors and get the help they need, whether that's mental health or physical health."
Malcolm added that the program does not duplicate or replace emergency services -- in the event of an emergency, a person should call 911.
According to the latest point-in-time count, more than 450 individuals were experiencing homelessness in Lethbridge.
Along with the new initiatives, the city has also hired full-time encampment response positions and a housing solutions co-ordinator.
"I think the biggest thing with this strategy was getting resources in place so that we could offer the community a consistent approach to our response, and so having staff dedicated to this has greatly helped with that," Malcolm said.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
BoC says path to 2 per cent inflation will be longer than expected: Why is there a target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Edmonton
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
-
1 killed in crash south of Grande Prairie
RCMP responded to a serious crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck with a trailer in the area of Resources Road and Township Road 704A Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. non-profit working to reduce stigma around feral felines to tackle cat overpopulation
Feral felines are in the spotlight in Fort Langley, B.C., where a local non-profit society is on a compassionate campaign to tackle cat overpopulation.
-
B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol officer charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm
An officer with the B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, according to the province's prosecution service.
-
Mediator's terms to end B.C. port strike have been received by both sides, source says
A source close to negotiations over the British Columbia port strike said both sides on Wednesday received the terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that could end the 12-day-old industrial action.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Plans push forward on $110M-renovation of Halifax Forum
Halifax Regional Council is pushing forward with a site and building plan for the possible redevelopment of the Halifax Forum.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 29, dead after motorcycle crash near Courtenay
A 29-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on a logging road in the Comox Valley. First responders attempted to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
-
Highway 4 set for daily closures until mid-August to clear wildfire debris
Travellers along Highway 4 on Vancouver Island should prepare for prolonged closures as the province begins work to remove loose rocks and hazardous debris along a hillside that was scorched by wildfires near Port Alberni.
-
Victoria nurse suspended for accessing health records, sharing information
A Victoria nurse has been suspended for six weeks after accessing the health records of eight people who were not under her care, and sharing that information with a third party.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
-
Ontario family unable to use driveway for months due to city fence around unsafe neighbour’s home
A family in Hamilton, Ont. says they haven’t been able to use their driveway since February after the city deemed their neighbour’s home unsafe and cordoned off part of their property
Montreal
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
-
Sherbrooke police officer found guilty of sexual assault
A former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police service was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault.
-
One person charged after raid at Montreal magic mushroom shop; owner vows to reopen
One person arrested during a police raid on an illegal magic mushroom shop in Montreal has been charged with drug trafficking.
Ottawa
-
Federal workers and retirees experience issues with new benefits provider
On July 1, the federal government switched medical coverage for its members from Sun Life to Canada Life. That move affected 1.7 million federal public service employees, retirees and their eligible dependents.
-
Second man struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course dies
The second man struck by lightning at a Kanata golf course last month has died.
-
Ottawa family puts up giant sign in response to bylaw complaints about basketball net
An Ottawa family has erected a giant, pink sign on their front lawn calling out an anonymous neighbour who complained to the city's bylaw office about their mobile basketball net.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Police charge 81-year-old driver after pedestrian hurt in Cambridge crash
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a senior driver after a pedestrian was hurt in a Cambridge crash on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Fifth person charged in Prince Albert murder investigation
Prince Albert police say they’ve laid a final murder charge in the 2021 death of Byron Bear.
-
Saskatoon police make final arrest in shooting death
A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a June 10 shooting death.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Canadore College conducting forestry study on carbon absorption as part of new climate project
Canadore College is leading a new sustainability project focusing on trees – a ‘boots on the ground’ study of the yield and carbon absorption rates of trees.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.
Winnipeg
-
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
-
'It's really sad': People are being warned about online rental scam
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about a rental scam in hopes others won't have to deal with what she has gone through recently.
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
Regina
-
'Almost used to it': Riders becoming accustomed to ongoing injuries
It is just Week 6 of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 2023 season but the Riders continue to battle injuries.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
Wildlife rehab clinic looking to expand, launches fundraising initiative
A Saskatchewan wildlife rehabilitation clinic is looking to spread its wings, and move into something more spacious.