Lethbridge's school divisions prepare for return to school this fall

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The hallways may be quiet, but in a week students in the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division will be back in the classroom following summer break.

“It's always a mixed feeling coming back into a new school year because of that two-month period away from school, but we do know our students, when schools are open, they're really excited to get back because it's that mark of stability and predictability,” said Ken Sampson, superintendent of Holy Spirit Catholic School Division.

With the return of students also comes the implementation of new curriculum for elementary students in Language Arts, math and physical education. Sampson said the changes have taken staff time to get adjusted to.

“When you think of a new curriculum coming in, generally speaking, it's a subject in a grade level or a series of grade levels, not multiple curricula in multiple grade levels like this one was coming out with,” Sampson said.

Both the Holy Spirit and Lethbridge School Division said they're following Alberta Health Services lead when implementing COVID-19 restrictions.

Masking won't be required, but students and staff are being encouraged to wear one. Both divisions say deep cleaning and ventilation work has continued throughout the summer.

But, it's not just teachers and students preparing to head back to the classroom, bus drivers in the city are also gearing up for another school year.

“End of June the buses stop and that's really when the office gets working really hard in preparation of the next year,” said Craig Loose, regional director of southern Alberta for Southland Transportation Ltd.

“Summer is spent recruiting and training as well as going through all the new student information from the board and designing and building all the school routes.”

Last year, the school divisions hired Southland Transportation to provide school buses, after the city severed the partnership with the school boards.

Loose said after a few bumps in the road with transfer of information, this year's ride is expected to be much smoother.

"Now having some of that time under our belt, working between us and the school boards, we have a lot of that smoothed out, so it looks to be a good year,” Loose said.

Loose added although a shortage of bus drivers continues across the country, that isn’t having an affect on the number of drivers in Lethbridge.

The first day of school for the Holy Spirit Division is Aug. 31, with the Lethbridge School Division set to return on Sept. 6.