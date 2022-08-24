Lethbridge's school divisions prepare for return to school this fall

Lethbridge schools will be following the lead of Alberta Health Services when it comes to COVID-19 prevention, officials say. Lethbridge schools will be following the lead of Alberta Health Services when it comes to COVID-19 prevention, officials say.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina