Lethbridge's Slow Your Roll campaign re-launches helping keep children, pedestrians safe

The death of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre on April 13, 2020, continues to impact those in Lethbridge and the re-launch of a safety campaign in honoured of Charles took place on Monday.

"The original idea was to create this high visibility signs that parents could have in their garage and when they knew their kids were going to go out and play in the streets – as we all did when we were kids," said Chris DiPasquale, founder of the #SlowYourRoll initiative.

"Parents can pull them out, put them in the yard, or put them in the boulevard, or put them where there most visible and then basically be a representation that, 'Hey, there are kids out playing in this neighbourhood today'," he said.

DiPasquale launched the #SlowYourRoll campaign in April 2020 after hearing the tragic news of Charles' death.

Charles was crossing a crosswalk on the west side with his brother and dad when he was struck and killed.

The driver was found guilty of careless driving and sentenced to two and a half years in the incident.

"It's important to slow down and appreciate life," said Heather McIntyre, Charles' mom. "Slow down in life and experience it, be there for your family and friends. Slow down when you're driving and be mindful of pedestrians and kids."

As the campaign slowed down since 2020, DiPasquale and Charles' family are re-launching it to share the message and keep other kids safe.

"The revitalization of this program was really important to me because my wife and I expecting our first kid in June," DiPasquale explained.

"It really hits home when you think of I'm going to be a parent and this entire thing, for me, takes on new meaning."

The campaign is hoping to raise $10,000 for the Charles McIntyre Fund, which will support children through YMCA programs.

"We have thousands and thousands of youth that use the facility every year so it really does mean that it gives opportunities for youth to participate in a place that is safe, a place that is community centred and a place that they can come to know and appreciate like Charles and his family did," said Jennifer Petracek-Kolb, YMCA of Lethbridge CEO.

With hundreds of signs already sold throughout the past three years, DiPasquale is thrilled by the community support, but says it’s a campaign he wished he'd never had to start.

"The sign is secondary to the message now," DiPasquale said. "The sign promotes the safe play outside, the green heart represents Charles and Charles memory and how that he won't be forgotten.

"If the impact of what had happened and his life avoids another tragic potential experience, then that's all we're really trying to do here."

Sign, decals and merchandise for the #SlowYourRoll initiative is being sold here, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the YMCA of Lethbridge.

"He was such an amazing kid and to not have him in this world is hard," Heather said. "So, anytime we can connect with him is good."