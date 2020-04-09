LETHBRIDGE,ALTA. -- The Stitch It Forward Society of Lethbridge has been sewing smock bags, gowns and pillows for first responders. But now they face a fabric shortage at a time when they're hoping to add masks to the menu.

Board president Diane Herrick said they were waiting for Alberta Health Services to give them the okay to make masks for nurses and whoever else might need one.

“All of our cotton is gone and so we’re looking for 100 per cent cotton and or a cotton polyester blend," Herrick said. "We’re also looking for upholstery fabrics and fleece and any kind of yarn and we also need elastics to do the masks and bags.”

Videos of DIY (Do It Yourself) masks have gone viral as many people attempt different techniques and although health officials have made it clear that cloth and other types of homemade masks aren't nearly as effective as the N49 masks, some say it’s better than nothing.

The face of Alberta’s daily COVID-19 updates, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said wearing a mask, might be helpful when it comes to protecting other people nearby.

“There may be added benefit for those who are well and are in places where they cannot keep two meters distance from others to wear a face covering," Hinshaw said. "Wearing a non-medical mask, such as a homemade cloth mask has not been proven to protect the person who is wearing it.”

Hinshaw said homemade masks in no way replace N49 masks.

Anything the Stitch It Forward Society makes that the hospital doesn’t need is donated back to the community. But with the fabric shortage and items taking longer to get shipped, Herrick said the Stitch It Forward Society would be happy to team up with others.

“We would also like to invite other groups if there are other groups out there making items," she said. "I think it’s best if we’re all working together.”

Herrick and Hinshaw both make it clear that the best thing people can do right now, is to continue social distancing and self-isolation.

Donations to the Stitch It Forward Society can be made by dropping off items at 1004 42nd Ave North or by visiting their website https://stitchitforwarded.wixsite.com/mysite