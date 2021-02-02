LETHBRIDGE -- Kids, teens and teachers across Lethbridge took part in a one-minute plank hold at exactly 11 a.m. on Tuesday to try and beat the Guinness World Record of 3,118 people.

According to associate Supt. Morag Asquith, the effort was a way to get the students, and teachers, active.

“We can’t do enough around being active, getting outside and connecting with one another, especially during the pandemic,” said Asquith.

“Really, this is just one of many initiatives to really highlight and showcase how important wellness is in our division and then, as well, in Lethbridge.”

More than 3,000 students and teachers from all over the city took part in the event.

Due to social distancing measures put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to do the plank as one large group, taking them out of the running for the official world record.

Instead, they did them in separate groups among classmates, both indoors and outside.

Students spent the past four weeks getting ready for the big day.

“For the whole month of January, we did a gradual build up. So we just encouraged people, the first week, to do 10 to 15 seconds and then we just gradually built up twice a day,” said Asquith.

Ellen Probe is a first grade teacher at Dr. Probe Elementary school and says her students have gone above and beyond to get ready for the big plank.

“A lot of them are practicing at home and they’re trying there as well, so they come back to school and say ‘I was trying last night’ or ‘I beat my time!’, so that’s really exciting.”

One of Probe’s students, first grader Cole Brown, says he’s had a lot of fun practicing planking with his friends and hopes to go for even longer next time.

“I like doing the planks, and it’s very fun when we do it in the gym. Maybe next time I’ll do two minutes, or even three," he said.

Probe, along with the rest of her class, hope that they can go for the official world record once restrictions ease, allowing everyone to plank at the same place.

“Wouldn’t that be cool, to have Lethbridge in there, in the World Records. I think that’d be fantastic. It’s fun knowing that everyone in the city is doing it, all the schools. It’s just really cool.”

With files from CTV Lethbridge's Sean Marks