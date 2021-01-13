CALGARY -- A number of schools in Lethbridge have been evacuated following a power outage caused by extreme wind conditions in the southern Alberta city.

All schools on the east side of the Old Man River have been evacuated including:

Catholic Central High School

Ecole St. Mary School

St. Francis Junior High School

Our Lady of the Assumption School

St. Paul School

St. Teresa of Calcutta School

Some evacuated schools still have power although students were sent home in anticipation of long-term outages.

Fortis Alberta said the power outages are impacting approximately 1,300 customers in the southern part of the province. Most outages are east and south of Lethbridge.

Parents of students who take the bus will be contacted and buses are scheduled to pick up students between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Lethbridge School Division said that there may be delays in contacting parents, as they are having technical issues with their servers and School Messenger services.

Students whose parents have not been contacted will not be allowed to board a bus.

Supervision at the schools will remain until all students have left.

Schools on the west side of Lethbridge will continue to be monitored.

An outage in the Milk River and Warner area caused by a transmission outage has disrupted power to 670 customers. Fortis Alberta expects this outage to be restored at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Updates on outages can be found on Fortis Alberta's website.