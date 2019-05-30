After hearing the news about a care home suffering with an out-of-order lift, a Lethbridge business has stepped up to help out.

CTV News first reported on the situation faced by residents at the Cedar Creek Assisted Living facility in Lethbridge last week.

Earlier this year, the only elevator at the building broke down, effectively stranding a number of the seniors who live on the second floor.

Repairs are in the works, but officials say the elevator won't be fully operational until at least July.

CTV News has learned Leister's Home Care in Lethbridge has agreed to provide the building with two residential stairlifts, free of charge, to help the residents until the elevator is repaired.

The lifts are expected to be in place sometime this weekend or next Monday.

Cedar Creek has also said it will be installing a commercial stairlift at the building, but that work won't be completed until this summer.

(With files from Terry Vogt)