Lethbridge seniors in the spotlight at 10th annual Live Well Showcase

The Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its annual Live Well Showcase, a trade show that focuses on active aging.

The event, which runs April 27 and 28, features more than 70 exhibitors ranging from hearing loss specialists to home care networks.

"You don't have this opportunity very often, to come to a place and get information from a whole bunch of sources on issues that are interesting to you," said LSCO executive director Rob Miyashiro.

The showcase also features daily speakers, access to LSCO's library and a quilt raffle put on by members of the LSCO quilter’s club.

The seniors visiting the showcase say it's a great chance to learn about new products and programs available to them.

"I think it's a good idea," said Lethbridge resident Dale Binder.

Exhibitors say the showcase helps them meet new clients.

Miyashiro says despite the growth in popularity, they plan to keep the event at the LSCO for years to come.

"We want to keep it at LSCO because we also want people to know what we do here," added Miyashiro.

"So that's why we spread to different parts of the building, as well as right beside our dining room, so people can come here and have lunch and go to the show."

For more information on the exhibitors featured at the event, you can visit the LSCO website.